1. "Matilda": 2 p.m. Tuesday, Hutchinson Fox Theatre, 18 E. 1st Ave., Hutchinson. Cost: $4. The Hutchinson Fox Theatre and Bluebird Books summer film series presents the movie "Matilda," 1 hour and 40 minutes, rated PG.

2. Fundraisers: two fundraisers for area organizations will be held at pizza restaurants on Tuesday. Gambino's Pizza will offer 10% of sales plus tips for Hutchinson Meals on Wheels between 5-8 p.m. Tuesday. Gambino's Pizza is at 310 S. Main in South Hutchinson. A fundraiser for Cause for Paws will be held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Ken's Pizza, 901 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson. A portion of sales will be donated to Cause for Paws.

3. Hutchinson Municipal Band Summer Concert Series: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Reno County Farmers Market, 115 W. 2nd Ave., Hutchinson. The Concert Band will delight you with summer classics featuring the best of concert band music, Broadway and big band tunes and, of course, marches by King and Sousa. Bring a chair and bring a friend.