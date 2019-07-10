Open Hearts is a support group for people with mental illness, run by people with mental illness.

The Wellington group is young, having only been formed in late 2018, but it is trying to become more visible in the community, to be respected and help end the stigma around mental illness.

“There’s people that won’t come just because they don’t want anybody to know they have a mental illness,” Linda Thomas, a member of Open Hearts, said. “We’re trying to get rid of the stigma.”

So far, there are around 11 members, five of whom are active within the group. Open Hearts has meetings from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Church Ignited, 715 N. Woodlawn.

Open Hearts provides a relaxed atmosphere, Thomas said. Classes are offered in such areas as Aggression Replacement Therapy and suicide prevention. Members also have a place where they can feel free to talk honestly about their problems without being judged.

“That’s one problem that happens a lot,” Thomas said.”People have so much guilt about their mental illness or people in the past have treated them bad because of it.”

Desiree Farabee, president of Open Hearts, said, “Many of us have isolation issues. That comes along w/ depression.”

But if one’s friends are attending club meetings, it might motivate that person to get out, Farabee said.

Thomas said, “It makes a big difference. If you don’t have anywhere you can go when you’re having mental problems you just stay in the house, stay in bed. We try to teach people how to make themselves get up & get involved because eventually it makes them better.”

Members bring the gamut of mental illnesses to the group from depression to schizophrenia to bi-polar to PTSD.

“If they have another mental illness a lot of times they have depression with it,” Thomas said. “Depression accompanies most mental illness.”

Most members of Open Hearts take medications. Thomas mentioned how many people with bi-polar start feeling good and get off their meds, which can lead to a big fallout.

“They like the high but when it bottoms it bottoms real bad so they need medicine to stabilize it,” she said.

Becoming a non profit organization

Open Hearts has had a couple of fundraisers and wants to have another, although nothing has been officially planned yet. A few members of the group plan to take a free grant writing class offered next week at The Breakthrough Club, a social and vocational organization in Wichita for people with mental illness.

The goal of fundraising and filling out a grant application is for Open Hearts to attain 501-C-3 status as a non profit organization. Open Hearts would then join the small, but growing group of Consumer Run Organizations (CRO) in Kansas. Like Open Hearts, these organizations are run by people with mental illness for people with mental illness, but have support through grant funding.

There are currently 11 CROs in Kansas. Members of Open Hearts know of two other groups also working to achieve non profit status.

To become a member of Open Hearts, a person must have a mental illness and must be 18 or older, although nobody will be turned away from the organization.

Open Hearts is a “safe place to talk about your problems and nobody’s going to go out and tell everybody in town,” Thomas said.

Anyone wishing to join Open Hearts can email the group at openhearts2018@outlook.com, private message its Facebook page or attend one of its meetings.











