Arriving in Gettysburg on a tour bus, the southern Pennsylvania town of 7,700 seemed rather tranquil on this June day, but 156 years earlier it was anything but peaceful as two groups of American soldiers planned to fight each other in the Civil War.

Gen. Robert E. Lee, commander of the Confederate forces, arrived in town July 1, 1863 accompanied by 75,000 troops, and was met be Gen. George Meade and a Union Army, which totaled 95,000 soldiers.

The first shots were fired on July 1, and by sunset July 3, 51,000 were dead or injured following the three deadliest days in the history of American warfare.

Approximately 230 buildings in Gettysburg that stood at the time of the battle remain today, and some exhibit bullet holes and pockmarks in the brick as a constant reminder of that distant and tragic time in America’s history.

The battle was spread over 25 square miles of the Pennsylvania countryside and, to our surprise, most of the farmsteads from that era, including a number of red barns, are still standing. Windbreaks of huge trees remain today and apple orchards have been replanted in original locations. Three hundred artillery pieces used in the battle remain in the spots where last shots were fired across the Pennsylvania prairie.

The battle culminated on the afternoon of July 3 in what historians call Pickett’s Charge. As the story is told, 15,000 Confederate troops rushed across a pasture when a similar number of Union soldiers greeted them on the other side. Confederate losses were daunting and on the morning of July 4, General Lee led a 19-mile long caravan of soldiers and equipment retreating back to Virginia, which was solidly under the control of the Confederacy.

The Battle of Gettysburg was the turning point in the Civil War, but the conflict raged on for 21 more months before the Confederate force's surrender in April 1865.

Still, the story of the Battle of Gettysburg did not end with General Lee’s retreat to Virginia. Within days, there were discussions regarding steps to be taken for burying the dead and by the fall of 1863, plans were underway to dedicate Soldier’s Cemetery in Gettysburg as a final resting place for the Union soldiers who had perished there.

As the story is told, the date of the dedication was contingent on scheduling Edward Everett, the greatest orator of his time, as the featured speaker. And, as an afterthought, one of the organizers reputedly said they might want to invite President Abraham Lincoln. Seventeen days in advance of the event, an invitation was sent to the White House. Lincoln accepted and arrived in Gettysburg a day before the dedication and spent the night in the Wills House, a building which is still standing in the city’s downtown area.

Everett rose and spoke for two hours followed by Lincoln who spoke for three minutes. History records brevity won out on that fall day as Lincoln’s 272 word speech is ranked as one of the greatest spoken by any president.

We were told that the spot where Lincoln stood atop a viewing stand is now part of a public cemetery which adjoins Soldier's Cemetery. Apparently, the two sides have been unable to come to terms to mark the spot, but everyone knows the significance of what happened during this historical event.

One hundred years later, plans were made to commemorate the centennial of the dedication, and President John F. Kennedy was the overwhelming choice to be the event’s featured speaker. Kennedy sent his deepest regrets and explained that he was booked, preparing for a trip to Texas. Former President Dwight Eisenhower, who at the time, resided on a farm barely ten miles up the road and adjacent to the battlefield, was invited to speak and, from all accounts, did a superb job.

Three days following the event in Gettysburg, Kennedy was felled by an assassin’s bullet while riding in a parade in downtown Dallas.

Coincidentally, President and Mrs. Kennedy visited the battlefield during his time in office and, while there, Jackie was quite impressed with an eternal flame that burns among several hundred monuments on the battlefield. It is believed that this may have given her the idea for the flame atop President Kennedy’s grave in Arlington National Cemetery.

The final statistics of the Civil War is a stark reminder of the true cost of warfare. More than 750,000 Americans were killed, died from disease, or battlefield injury at a time when America’s population was slightly more than 31 million, equivalent to 10 million losses in today’s population.

Our tour guide dubbed the Battle of Gettysburg “America’s holocaust” and that it may have been.

On the next column, we will make a stop at Arlington National Cemetery and visit Mount Vernon, home of George Washington.

Richard Shank is a retired AT&T manager, is employed in the healthcare industry and has farming interests in Saline County. Email him at shankr@prodigy.net.