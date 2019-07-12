EMPORIA — Tate Herrenbruck certainly got his money's worth this week at Emporia Golf Course.

He also fared pretty well in the back-to-back Kansas Junior Golf Association events.

After a runner-up finish Tuesday in the KJGA Tour Championship, Herrenbruck reached the finals of the KJGA Match Play Championship on Thursday before completing that tournament with a 2 and 1 loss to Emporia's Gentry Scheve.

"It was a pretty good week; a pretty long week," said Herrenbruck, who started his final day with a 1 up semifinal victory over Wichita's Tyler Trudo. "We played 18 holes the first two days (Tour Championship) and 36 the last two.

"It was good to play against all those good players and it was just a good week."

Herrenbruck and Scheve made the turn in the final all square and Herrenbruck led briefly after winning hole No. 10, but that's when Scheve went to work. Scheve won No. 13 to square the match, took the lead with a birdie 3 on No. 14 and then birdied the par-5 16th.

"He made putts to win holes," Herrenbruck said of Scheve, runner-up to Goddard Eisenhower's Trudo this past spring in the Kansas Class 5A state tournament. "I played pretty well, but I missed quite a few early in the match and had a couple of bad shots late, toward the end.

"Scheve is from Emporia and I've been playing against him since we were very young. He's a good player."

Herrenbruck, who will be a senior at Sacred Heart this fall, won Nos. 12 and 13 to go 2 up in his semifinal against Trudo and never relinquished the lead. Trudo pulled within one on No. 16, but the two of them halved the last two holes to send Herrenbruck to the championship.

Scheve, playing on a familiar course all week, also edged Herrenbruck for the KJGA Tour Championship.

Kameron Shaw, Herrenbruck's Sacred Heart teammate, lost in the opening round of match play on Wednesday, but came back to win a consolation in the afternoon. With a chance still to place as high as fifth, he dropped a 3 & 2 decision to Louisburg's Calvin Dillon.

Herrenbruck and Shaw, who will be a sophomore at Sacred Heart, won't have much of a rest before heading to Overland Park for the Kansas Amateur, which gets underway with the first of two stroke play rounds Tuesday at Milburn Country Club.