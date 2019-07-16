Name, age, hometown: Meabh Loughan, 16, Portadown, Northern Ireland

What most surprised you about Kansas, or tell us something you have learned about Kansas or the U.S.? How warm it actually is.

What do you do for fun at home? Socialize with friends.

Who is your favorite musician or band? Lewis Capaldi

What is your favorite food? Pizza

What are you most looking forward to during your time here? Pool parties

What is something we probably don’t know about your country or hometown? Every county in Ireland has a gaelic team.

What form of social media do you most often use? Snapchat

Name, age, hometown: Jordyn Baker, 16, Hutchinson

What most surprised you about your guest, or tell us something you have learned about life in Ireland? They have a lot of music festivals.

What do you do for fun at home? Go to movies.

Who is your favorite musician or band? Jon Bellion

What is your favorite food? Pineapple

What are you most looking forward to during the project? Fourth of July parade

What is something you would want someone from another country to know about your hometown, state or country? We are not all farmers.

What form of social media do you most often use? Snapchat