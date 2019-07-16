Day of the Cowboy to be celebrated

MATFIELD GREEN — A community celebration at a historic Flint Hills ranch will honor the cowhands of yesterday and today.

The National Day of the Cowboy will be celebrated from 2 to 7 p.m. July 27 at Pioneer Bluffs, 695 Kansas Highway 177, near Matfield Green.

National Day of the Cowboy is dedicated to preserving America’s cowboy culture and pioneer heritage. At Pioneer Bluffs, the more inclusive term, “cowhand,” is preferred.

“This will be a fun, fascinating day for both visitors and ranch families,” said Lynn Smith, executive director. “Visitors can talk to working cowhands and watch ranch activities such as branding and roping. We will be capturing stories to share with future visitors, and ask ranch families to bring their branding iron and share their story in the video project, ‘Voices of the Tallgrass Prairie.’”

A “Heritage Roundup” will highlight local ranch families, who will be on hand to talk with visitors about their heritage and ranching today. Throughout the afternoon, Jerry Hedrick of Loch Lloyd, of Missouri, will demonstrate trick roping. Children can try their hand at roping and throwing cowpie discs.