1. Apollo Anniversary Week: Global Rocket Launch: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 16, grand lobby, Cosmosphere, 1100 N. Plum St., Hutchinson. The public is invited to help the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala., attempt a world record for most rockets launched in a day. Visitors can help set the record by making and launching paper stomp rockets in the Cosmosphere lobby. More information at www.rocketcenter.com/apollo50/GlobalLaunch. See www.cosmo.org/Apollo50 for all Apollo 11 activities going on this summer.

2. Bend & Brew: 7 p.m. July 16, Salt City Brewing Co., 514 N. Main St., Hutchinson. Little Rabbit will be providing an hour long all levels yoga class and Salt City Brewing Co. will be providing a pint of your favorite brew. Must be 21 to attend this event. Tickets cost $15 and include yoga and one pint. To purchase your ticket, visit www.littlerabbityogastudio.com/events-1/bend-brew-4. You can purchase any additional pints at the event.

3. KCMR Fundraiser: 5-8 p.m. July 16, Gambino's Pizza, 310 S. Main St., South Hutchinson. A portion of proceeds will support the Kansas Central Model Railroaders.