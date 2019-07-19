Education is going to be at the forefront, said Reno County Historical Society Inc.’s new executive director Michael Ables.

He officially started in the role July 10 and is overseeing Strataca/Kansas Underground Salt Museum, 3504 E. Avenue G, and the Reno County Museum, 100 S. Walnut St. The museums have been without a permanent executive for more than six months.

To introduce himself to the staffs last week, he supplied donuts for “donuts with the director.” He is enthused by the caliber of the staffs.

Guest services at the museums are "just phenomenal,” Ables said, saying the staff was knowledgeable and “great with the public, great with kids.” It’s impressive what they do, he said.

In a staff meeting Tuesday morning at Strataca — which is closed Mondays — employees talked about the past week and weekend and traded inside jokes.

“I’m like, ‘Huh?’ ” he said.

“We’ll fill you in,” he was told.

“It was really good,” Ables said, to see staff laughing and enjoying their jobs.

“There’s a lot to learn,” Ables said at Strataca, where visitors go 650 feet below ground to a museum in a salt mine. Ables is eager to learn the mechanics of the hoist and about the intricacies of the museum.

“My job is to understand what these employees are doing,” he said. Evaluation of the operations could lead to “tweaks,” he said.

“My job is not to micromanage. My job is to allow those managers to do their jobs,” he said. “These are brilliant minds here.”

Strataca recently recorded its second busiest day since it opened in May 2007. On Saturday, July 6, the museum had 647 visitors.

It also hosts special events, such as the Murder in the Mine dinner theater, with a show slated for Aug. 17, and the Tour de Salt bicycle ride, scheduled for Oct. 13.

At the Reno County Museum, tentative plans for future exhibits include a successor to the Hutch Heroes’ display that now showcases firefighters. The next exhibit will highlight the Hutchinson Police Department. An exhibit about notable Reno County women is under consideration for next year, when the country will mark the 100th anniversary of women obtaining the vote.

Efforts to enhance the educational programs at the museums will be a focus, Ables said. Summer camps and afterschool programs are possibilities, he said.

Reno County Historical Society board member Frank Alexander said over the last six months, the board has talked about re-establishing educational programs that used to be at the Reno County Museum but were affected by past budget cuts.

“I see this as the next stepping stone for this organization,” Ables said of the educational push.

He will have work stations at both museums and probably will spend more time at first at the Reno County Museum, he said.

“We’re going to take a look at everything,” Ables said, including memberships in the Reno County Historical Society and exhibits.

The Reno County Historical Society is partially supported by tax dollars, and its overall expenses in 2017 exceeded $1.25 million. Another goal, Ables said, will be to seek grants.

“This is not a sprint for me, this is a marathon,” he said.

Ables, 38, said he’s spent about half his life in Kansas and half in Texas. He graduated from Hutchinson Community College and earned degrees from Wichita State University.

He’s held various museum jobs, but in February, he resigned as executive director of the General Patton Memorial Museum, Chiriaco Summit, California. Margit F. Chiriaco Rusche, co-founder and president of the board at the General Patton Memorial Museum, told The News the museum’s funds did not allow for that paid position. She is overseeing the museum without pay.

Ables was hired in June and the family — wife Samantha and his two stepchildren, Brennan, 14, an incoming high school freshman, and Astraca, 9, who will be in fourth grade — moved from Texas to Hutchinson.