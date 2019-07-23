They are tried and true scenarios employed regularly in literature and films; the savage witch doctor of lore at once feared and revered for their powers of healing; the image of the wizened woman who dispensed herbal remedies and potions to the afflicted then charged with witchcraft and summarily put to death; the frontier doctor whose payment was in the form of livestock or produce. All make for humorous or dramatic storytelling while far removed from the current day practitioners of modern medical magic aided by of an arsenal of laboratories, medications, batteries of tests and diagnostic machines.

There is no denying the miraculous advances in treatments that save countless lives each day. But those life-saving procedures and therapies come at a hefty price. A look at the history of the healing arts from colonial times to present-day America reveals the evolution of health care – its accessibility, effectiveness and cost.

Early settlers living in remote areas had little access to doctors. Illness, injury and childbirth were matters dealt with at home or by self-declared healers and midwives. As the population grew, areas became urbanized, access improved and educational standards to become a physician were adopted. The practice of home visitation was replaced as hospitals were built and individual offices increased. Rural practitioners were often paid in goods, but those in urban areas served those who could often pay with cash.

As the country industrialized, work injuries increased. Workers banded together to provide some form of protection against the costs of illness or accidents. Slowly the concept of coverage for health care - whether provided by the company or union - was established. The role of government came in response to World War I with the passage of the War Risk Insurance Act. Benefits to veterans and families continued but the program essentially ended at the war’s conclusion.

The costs associated with healthcare in the 1920s grew to levels most could not afford. Even as concerns over access to affordable health care increased, job creation and protections for the elderly that came to the forefront of issues to be addressed by the government through the Great Depression.

During World War II, Congress enacted the Stabilization Act of 1942 to fight inflation by limiting wage increases. In response, businesses began to offer employer-sponsored health insurance to attract and retain workers. The practice continued at the war’s end. Retirees, the unemployed, disabled were among those who remained at risk leading many in government to push for some form of national health care.

The 1950s saw astounding advancements in medicine -- the Salk vaccine addressed the scourge of childhood polio and the first successful organ transplant was achieved. These accomplishments were accompanied by increasing costs as the price of hospital care doubled.

In response, from Truman’s presidency to the present, succeeding administrations have grappled with the issue of providing adequate health care for all Americans with varying results.

Johnson: Social Security Act of 1965, creating Medicare and Medicaid;Nixon: Health Maintenance Organization Act of 1973 (HMO);Reagan: Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA);Clinton: Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP);George W. Bush: Medicare Prescription Drug, Improvement and Modernization Act of 2003 (Medicare Part D);Obama: Affordable Care Act in 2010

As efforts to undo ACA under the Trump administration have left its future in question, the challenge of affordable, accessible health care remains the object of contentious debate.

The astounding growth of advancements in treating disease and improving the quality of health care to citizens has been matched or eclipsed by the astronomical costs of those services. Tracking the percentage of Gross Domestic Product represented by National Health Expenditures began in 1960 at 5 percent. By 1970 it grew to 6.9 percent; in 1980 to 8.9 percent; 1990, 12.1 percent, continuing the increases to 17.9 percent by 2015.

The universal human quest for wellness, from the primitive rituals of the shaman to the most advanced stem cell treatments for devastating afflictions such as cancer or Alzheimer’s, remains constant. It would seem that somewhere along the way the noble calling of the physician to serve humanity has been supplanted by the monolithic business of pursuing profits.

