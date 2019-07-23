Police seek help in making IDs

TOPEKA — Topeka police are attempting to locate three males who robbed a Quick Stop Saturday night.

Police were dispatched to Quick Stop, 1107 S.W. 6th Ave., about 10 p.m. for an aggravated robbery, according to a news release from Topeka police spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen.

Koenen said three males ran into the store with guns and demanded money from the store clerks.

The suspects left the scene and ran into the alley on the south side of S.W. 6th Ave from S.W. Clay St.

Koenen said witnesses described the vehicle as a silver or white passenger car.

Security camera video released by police shows two males standing in front of the counter pointing guns while a third person stands behind the counter pulling money out of the cash drawer.