Judy Ann Wilson, 71, of McPherson, passed away peacefully on Monday (July 22, 2019), surrounded by family at the McPherson Hospital. She retired from Farmers Alliance Mutual Insurance, McPherson, where she worked as a commercial underwriter. She also had worked as a CNA at Bethany Home, Lindsborg, and most recently worked in the floral department at Dillons, McPherson.

Judy was born on January 20, 1948, in McPherson, the daughter of Lucien Lee and Wanda Lee (Cantrell) Serviss. She graduated from McPherson High School in 1966.

She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Survivors include: two sons, Lonnie Wilson of McPherson, and Christopher Wilson (Tara) of Andover; sister, Bonnie Krehbiel (Jeff) of McPherson; three grandchildren, Chaya Eustice, Kiah Borunda, and Ayla Wilson; great-grandson, Asher Eustice; nephew, Sean Yoder; niece, Kristi Slechta (Scott); great-nieces, Tiffany Slechta and Tabitha Slechta; and other extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved dog, Roxie.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday (July 25, 2019) at Stockham Family Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, (July 26, 2019) at Calvary Baptist Church, McPherson, with Pastor Dan Cate officiating. Burial will follow at the Canton Township Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to Calvary Baptist Church or McPherson County Humane Society in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.