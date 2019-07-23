No flooding in forecast

The Missouri River has been on the rise in recent days in the Leavenworth area. But no flooding is in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.

At 1 p.m. Monday, the river was at 18.46 feet in the Leavenworth area. The river rose to this depth after briefly dropping below 17 feet early Sunday morning.

A NWS forecast predicted the river would crest Monday evening at 18.6 feet.

The river reaches its flood stage for the Leavenworth area at a depth of 20 feet.

The river has flooded several times this year in the Leavenworth area.

On March 23, Leavenworth saw its second worst flood on record when the river crested at 31.3 feet. And Leavenworth had its fourth worst flood on record June 1 when the river crested at 28.61 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

The river currently is in what is known as its action stage for the Leavenworth area.

Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, blames the recent rise of the Missouri River on rainfall upriver in northwest Missouri and southeast Nebraska.

“They had over seven inches of rain up there,” he said.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR