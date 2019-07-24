The Leavenworth Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies soon will be offering a program that can help locate individuals who suffer from cognitive conditions, such as Alzheimer’s disease or autism, if they wander away.

The Leavenworth Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies soon will be offering a program that can help locate individuals who suffer from cognitive conditions, such as Alzheimer’s disease or autism, if they wander away.

The Police Department is joining other law enforcement agencies in the county and the Tonganoxie Fire Department to offer Project Lifesaver.

“It’s a tool that enhances public safety,” said Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

He said the Police Department will issue bracelets that can be worn by high risk individuals with cognitive conditions. And the department will have equipment to locate the bracelet of one of the participants if that person is reported missing.

“It searches for a radio frequency emitted by the bracelet,” Nicodemus said.

The program has not yet been launched in Leavenworth County. Nicodemus said the equipment has not yet arrived.

But he said the Leavenworth Police Department already has heard from a couple of people who are interested in the program.

The Leavenworth Police Department’s point of contact for the program is Nicodemus. He can be reached at 913-651-2260.

Other agencies that are participating in the program are the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office, Lansing Police Department, Basehor Police Department, Tonganoxie Police Department and Tonganoxie Fire Department.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR