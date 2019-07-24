Mosaic in Winfield has now become Mosaic in South Central Kansas -- a reflection of how the organization dedicated to helping intellectually challenged adults is expanding its service.

“Right now, our main service in Mosaic is at home residential service,” Nancy Maier, community relations officer for Mosaic said.

This arrangement is when a person with a disability lives with an in home provider, giving the person more of an opportunity to participate in home, family and community life. The program is also beneficial to the provider because it allows that person the freedom to work from home at a meaningful job.

People 18 and older with disabilities are served by Mosaic.

Intensive training and background checks go into making someone an in-home contract provider, Maier said.

“It has to be a good match, a good fit for everybody,” she said.

Robin Ford, a Mosaic at Home provider in Sumner county, said she has found her calling supporting people with disabilities in her home. “It brings me peace to be at home and taking care of someone else.

"I've been a shared living provider for over 10 years. I love it. They live with me 24/7/ I get a lot of personal gratification taking care of the individuals I'm taking care of. I really enjoy what I do."

Ford is one of two in home providers for Mosaic in Sumner County, the primary area in which the organization plans to expand for now. The local office will remain in Winfield.

“We’re looking at hopefully growing into south Sedgwick County someday,” Maier said. “We have partners, friends and volunteers in all areas.”

Anyone wishing to be a host home provider can contact Mosaic’s independent contract manager, Chris Colgin at Chris.Colgin@mosaic.orgor call him at (620) 229-8702.







