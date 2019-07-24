This year will be 92 years of the annual Sumner County Fair to be held Aug. 1-4 in Caldwell. The theme this year is Buckets, Bushels and Barrels of Fun.

Three special theme contests will be held in conjunction with the 92ndcelebration; they include a photo contest featuring a bucket, bushel, or barrel; the most unusual bug (dead or alive) displayed in a jar, and bucket creativity where you create SOMETHING out of any type bucket and bring it to the fair.

The Cornhole Contest, introduced last year by Livestock Superintendent Lewis Kuchar, will be back Friday night after 4H kids are done showing. Kuchar brought in the activity as a way to “keep kids entertained” during “dead time,” K-State Extension Agent for Sumner County Randy V. Hein said.

Erin Struble, office professional for the extension office, said around 100 4H kids from age 7 to 18 will be competing this year, including several new kids who have not shown before. Many of them, who have older siblings involved in 4H, have just become of age to compete in 4H.

The most popular activities among kids tend to be foods, visual arts, livestock and photography, Struble and Hein said.

“Come down, see what the kids did, support the kids,” Hein said.

“I think in order to do 4H, the whole family has to be involved,” Hein said, adding that the parental support contributes to good kids.







