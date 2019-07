Friday, Aug. 2

8am Swine Show

1-4pm Barnyard Cornhole Tournament in Barn

4:30pm Shepherd's Lead Contest Sheep Show follows Shepherd's Lead Contest

Goat show follows Sheep Show

7pm Kiddie Tractor Pull on Chisholm Street (registration at 6:15)

7:30pm Ice Cream Bars

8:00pm Platform Program - Local Talent with Suzie Yunker

9-11pm BINGO 8-11pm Corn Hole Tournament

10pm Glow dance

SATURDAY, AUG. 3

8 am Beef show followed by Bucket Calf Show Peewee Show will follow Bucket calf Show

10am Antique Tractor Show 1pm Antique Tractor Pull

3pm Herding Heroes Livestock Show

2-4pm Car Show

4pm Round Robin Showmanship Contest

KID'S DAY EVENTS

2-4pm Barn Tour & Petting Zoo 2pm Turtle Races

3pm Sandpile Dig

2:30-4:30pm Kids Races and Games

5:45pm Kiddie Parade 6:30pm

Grand Parade 7-8pm FREE Hamburgers

8pm Platform program FUN PIANOS!

7-11pm Carnival Rides & Inflatables - $20 armband 10-Midnight BINGO

SUNDAY, AUG. 4

1:30pm Buyers Lunch

2:30pm Cookie Jar Auction followed by Junior Livestock Auction