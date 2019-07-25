Henry Platts, museums manager for the Reno County Historical Society for nearly two years, is leaving Aug. 2 to move to Denver.

Platts, 33, is a member of the American Society of Appraisers and is an accredited personal property appraiser specializing in cars and guns. He started his own business, H.P. Appraisals LLC, last year, and has a work opportunity in Denver, where he formerly lived.

The Reno County Historical Society will not advertise the museums manager job at this time, according to Michael Ables, who started this month as executive director for the historical society. Ables said there will be an evaluation of operations and the job will not be filled at this time.

One project Platts spearheaded and which is nearing completion is a documentation of art pieces at the Hutchinson Art Center. A grant was secured for that project, and Platts is vice president of the board of the Hutchinson Art Center. He said he will return later in August for an event marking the 70th anniversary of the Hutchinson Art Center.

At the Reno County Museum, Platts said, every artifact has a number that corresponds to a folder containing documentation. That system was shown to the Hutchinson Art Center which is implementing similar documentation of its collection.

Platts said Reno County Historical Society Curator Lynn Ledeboer was among those assisting on that project.