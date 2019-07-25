TOPEKA — A grand jury Wednesday returned indictments against two Kansas postal employees charged in separate cases with stealing mail, according to a news release from U.S. attorney Stephen McAllister's office.

Stacy A. Vasko, 31, of Salina, was charged with two counts of theft by a postal employee. The indictment alleged she stole gift cards from the mail between February and April while working in Brookville.

In a separate case, Timothy J. Pacha, 28, of Herkimer, was charged with one count of stealing mail and one count of destroying or detaining mail. His crimes are alleged to have occurred from January to April in Marysville.

If convicted, both defendants face up to five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each count.