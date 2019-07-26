The case of a man charged with an Easton shooting may be resolved with a plea agreement.

Daniel W. Owens appeared Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court for what had been scheduled as an arraignment.

But Owens’ attorney, Adam Chingren, requested that the arraignment be continued for about 30 days. He suggested there may be a plea agreement at that time.

District Judge Michael Gibbens continued the arraignment until Aug. 21.

Owens, 43, Kansas City, Kansas, is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

The crime is alleged to have occurred Feb. 13 at a residence in Easton.

The victim testified during a June 28 hearing that he was shot multiple times after Owens allegedly forced his way into the home.

Owens remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

