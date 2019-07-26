ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Juan Thornhill was off to a solid start as the Chiefs' offseason workouts progressed, eventually taking reps with the first team.

The Chiefs have expressed confidence in him, and given the comings and goings on their defense, it's easy to project an important role for the second-round draft pick from Virginia — perhaps even a starting assignment at safety.

Perhaps that's why Thornhill might not have had the same level of concern about his status as some of his fellow rookies after suffering a calf injury and missing the final few spring practices.

"They took me under their arm and told me it was OK, to get treatment and get better," Thornhill said. "That was the main thing. I wasn't worried. I just wanted to get back on the field."

He did Wednesday, along with fellow first-year players, quarterbacks and players coming off injuries or surgery. The rest of the team reports on Friday.

Tackling and hitting aren't part of these early workouts. For defensive backs, it's about getting into the right coverage and making plays during passing drills. That's where Thornhill believes he has an edge playing for the Chiefs ... and against Patrick Mahomes.

"That's definitely going to help me out a lot," Thornhill said. "If you're practicing against the league MVP every single day, it's only going to help you."

Especially as he defends against the no-look passes Mahomes occasionally unleashed during games and practices last year.

"I've never seen a guy throw a ball when he's not even looking at the receiver," Thornhill said. "So it's going to make me a lot better when I can read the quarterback's eyes, instead of trying to play against Pat when he's literally looking this way and throwing that way. That's definitely going to help me out a lot."

Teammates are bullish on Thornhill's development. Last month, veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu, who signed a three-year deal in March, said he was impressed with his fellow newcomer.

"Anybody watching our practices saw he's getting his hands on the ball," Mathieu said. "That's hard to do as a guy coming in. The game is a lot faster playing against an MVP quarterback and a lot of weapons on offense. He believes in his ability and that confidence always puts you above the rest of the group."

Also elevating Thornhill, at least in the eyes of one fan, is his generosity. Earlier this week, Thornhill posted on his Twitter account a video of a young fan unwrapping a gift — a framed pair of signed playing gloves.

Thornhill had heard the fan was disappointed that he had been outbid for a pair of Thornhill's gloves.

"I love giving back to others, I've been raised that way," Thornhill said. "When I was a kid, I looked up to older guys, especially guys in the NFL. I was happy to do that. It made his day."