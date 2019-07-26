An accidental fire sparked by discarded smoking materials on the back porch did an estimated $35,000 damage Friday morning at a house in central Topeka, authorities said.

No one was hurt, as the house's occupants all escaped unharmed, said Topeka Fire Marshal Michael Martin.

The fire department was called at 9:01 a.m. to the scene at 1628 S.W. Clay, according to a dispatcher for the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the second floor at the rear of the house, Martin said.

"The fire was extinguished, but not before the structure sustained significant fire damage throughout," he said.

Damages were estimated at $25,000 to the building and $10,000 to its contents, Martin said.

Shawnee County appraisal records indicate the house is owned by Jay and Sheri Poore, who live elsewhere in Shawnee County, with the property having an appraised value of $28,220.

The house is estimated to have been built about 1910, according to appraisal records.

Topeka firefighters were assisted at the scene by the Topeka Police Department, the Kansas State Fire Marshal's Office, Kansas Gas Service, Westar Energy and American Medical Response ambulance personnel, Martin said.

Working smoke detectors were found in the house, he said.