TOPEKA — The Newton Junior Knights stayed alive in its quest for a final four berth at the Kansas American Legion Class A State Tournament after a 9-4 win over the Topeka Senators Thursday in pool play at Lake Shawnee.

Newton is 1-1 in pool play. The Knights can advance to the semifinals with a win at 12:30 p.m. today against Washburn Rural, coupled with a Larned win over the Topeka Senators.

Newton took a 3-0 lead after three innings, adding three more runs in the fifth inning and three in the seventh. Topeka scored a run in the bottom of the sixth inning and three runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Zach Loomis went three for four hitting for Newton with two doubles and three RBIs. Karson Keeler went two for four hitting with two triples and two RBIs. Luke Hirsh drove in two runs.

Remington Stiles went two for three for the Senators with an RBI. Cole Dressman went two for four hitting with an RBI.

Cade Valdez went the distance on the mound for Newton, allowing one earned run on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Dressman took the loss for Topeka.

Newton;ab;r;h;bi

Valdez;1;3;1;0

Keeler;4;2;2;2

Loomis;4;2;3;3

Schmidt;3;1;1;1

Hirsh;4;0;1;2

Schulte;4;0;1;1

Considine;2;0;0;0

Ellette;2;0;0;0

Ruggiero;3;0;0;0

Lies;1;1;0;0

TOTALS;28;9;9;9

Topeka;ab;r;h;bi

Dressman;4;0;2;1

Willard;4;0;1;0

Bullock;3;0;0;0

Malcom;2;0;0;0

Rhanny;2;0;0;0

Bonham;1;1;0;0

Stiles;3;1;2;1

Appel;3;0;1;0

Collins;1;0;0;0

Mustard;1;1;0;0

Platt;3;1;1;0

TOTALS;27;4;7;2

Newton;201;030;3;—9

Topeka;000;001;3;—4

E — Schmidt, Valdez 2, Willard. LOB — New. 4, Top. 4. 2B — Loomis 2, Stiles. 3B — Keeler 2. SB — Valdez 2, Loomis, Platt 2. CS — Appel, Collins.

Newton;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Valdez, W;7;7;4;1;2;4

Topeka;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Dressman, L;2.2;3;3;2;4;2

Platt;2.1;3;3;3;0;3

Bonham;2;3;3;3;0;2

Balk — Valdez. HBP — Valdez (Bonham), Lies (Platt).