Words are fascinating. They can be clear or ambiguous. They can bring life or lead to death. Words matter -- they always have. Perhaps, the most powerful and helpful words function as a question. For sure, some of the most potent and destructive words ever spoken formed the question “Did God really say…?”

In Genesis 3, Satan began his earthly assault on God’s glory and mankind’s future, with a question concerning the clarity and goodness of God’s decree: “Did God really say…?” It is terrifying how easily Adam and Eve fell when Satan appealed to their desires to do what they wanted. Satan’s question simply gave them license to pursue sin and discard obedience.

Friends, Satan hasn’t changed. He still employs the same terrible, strategic, destructive, yet seemingly tame question: “Did God really say…?”

To the church’s shame today, Satan no longer holds a monopoly on this question. It’s no longer Satan alone asking a question that strategically seeks to normalize sin. It’s no longer Satan alone asking a question that is so deceptively placid on the surface, merely covering the worst of evil’s deceptions. It’s no longer Satan alone asking a question that undermines God’s kind intentions designed to enable mankind to flourish.

Instead, many in the church are asking this question, “Did God really say…?”

A regrettable example of this is Pride Month. For 2019, Pride Month is over. But, for our culture, Pride Month is here to stay. The sexual revolution has staked its ground in our society. And some who call themselves Christians have seized Satan’s mallet and driven the stake even further. How? With the simple yet insidious question: “Did God really say…?"

Christian, look at what Paul says in I Corinthians 6:9-10: “Or do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived: neither the sexually immoral, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor men who practice homosexuality, nor thieves, nor the greedy, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God.”

The verdict is in. God, in His kindness, for our good, has been clear. God will not allow the sacrifice of His Son to be mocked. Those who live for themselves, proud of the sins Christ died for, cannot claim the relationship with God that only through Christ, by faith, we are able to receive.

Some who call themselves Christians are pressuring the church to accept practicing and proud homosexuals as born-again Christians. Many individuals and denominations have caved to this request under the banner of love. But dear friend, it is not love that asks the question: “Did God really say…?” Those who give hope to homosexuals unwilling to humble themselves before God are not loving toward homosexuals. They’re advancing an agenda of hate and murder and lies - Satan’s agenda. You can’t see someone marching willfully towards death and destruction and affirm their self-styled demise.

Yet, we’re not left without hope. The same grace that was extended to true Christians, those who have surrendered their lives to Christ, denied themselves, and followed Him - that same grace is offered to every soul. In I Corinthians 6:11, after Paul reminds us of the narrowness of God’s kingdom, Paul gives us hope for our neighbors: “And such were some of you. But you were washed, you were sanctified, you were justified in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and by the Spirit of our God.”

Friends, the same grace that has pulled us from every corner of darkness and given us faith to believe in a gospel which the world says is foolish is the same grace able to pull our friends and neighbors from their sins and give them faith to believe in Christ as He has revealed himself to be.

“Did God really say…?” Yes. But what’s even more amazing is that not only does God define sin and righteousness, but he provides a Savior for us from our sin that we might have his righteousness. No matter who we are, all we must do is repent and believe. That’s what God has said.

Bart Horton is lead pastor at Grace Bible Church.