Property tax collections in Hutchinson increased 112% between 1997 and 2018 – more than twice the combined rates of inflation and population – and now city council is raising the mill rate to prop up spending. The Hutchinson News says the 0.31 mill rate increase will hold property tax revenue the same as last year due to a decline in assessed valuations this year.

Hutchinson residents also pay property tax to Reno County for local government services, and the county tax increase is even worse. Data collected from the Kansas Department of Revenue and posted at KansasOpenGov.org shows Reno County tax collections jumped 216% over the same period; that’s four and a half times the combined rates of inflation and population for the county.

Hutchinson city council could have taken a taxpayer-focused approach to prevent a tax increase, or even provided a small reduction.

For example, the city’s General Fund budget of $35.3 million includes $33.1 million in direct expenditures and $2.2 million in General Fund transfers “…to subsidize Special Street, Special Parks and Recreation, Animal Shelter, Airport and Golf Course funds.” Expenditures budgeted in those subsidized funds total $3.8 million, so combined with General Fund direct expenditures, the city has about $37 million in expenditures to find $95,000 in savings to avoid the mill rate increase.

City officials could also tap the General Fund unencumbered cash reserve, which is expected to have $4.7 million at the end of 2019.

Government may be battling cost increases, but so are individuals and employers. Hopefully, Hutchinson officials will reconsider this property tax increase before formally adopting the budget next month after a public hearing.

Dave Trabert

President of Kansas Policy Institute