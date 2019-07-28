Bankruptcies

The following persons from central and southwest Kansas have filed bankruptcy petitions with the federal district court. Unless otherwise noted, the filings are Chapter 7.

Attica

Sierra Cheyanne Nemechek, assets: $30,000; liabilities: $41,882.

Dodge City

Robert Tony Martinez and Daphne Darlene Martinez, aka Daphne Darlene Vicino, Daphne Darlene Hiebert, assets: $6,853; liabilities: $27,715.

Ellinwood

Angel Rhea-Dawn Clark, assets: $4,350; liabilities: $70,934.

Ellsworth

Rafael Rosales Medina Jr., assets: $9.35; liabilities: $5,336.

Great Bend

Dawn Lynn Lang, aka Dawn Lynn Feist, Chapter 13, assets: $100,345; liabilities: $85,876.

Jodi Renee Maciel, aka Jodi Renee Powell, Chapter 13, assets: $17,450; liabilities: $49,159.

Hutchinson

Kevin Charles Crumbaker, aka Kevin C. Crumbaker, Kevin Crumbaker, assets: $7,143; liabilities: $33,125.

Christopher Alan Radke and Alexis Dawn Radke, aka Alexis Rymer, assets: $8,395; liabilities: $54,049.

Johnson

Earl Allen VanHooser and Kristi Jatawn VanHooser, Chapter 13, assets: $95,800; liabilities: $112,021.

Lakin

Daniel Ray Duncan, dba Dan's Cleaning Service, assets: $6,070; liabilities: $113,757.

McPherson

Jennifer Lynn Avila, assets: $19,626; liabilities: $32,050.

Newton

Michael Irwin Kiehl, assets: $1,580; liabilities: $28,849.

Jakki Sue Lewis, assets: $2,542; liabilities: $51,087.

Tribune

Nicole Dawn Davis, aka Nicole Linscheid, assets: $6,580; liabilities: $69,274.

Chapter 7, liquidation, business or personal; Chapter 11, business reorganization; Chapter 12, farmer reorganization; Chapter 13, personal reorganization. Dba: doing business as; aka: also known as.