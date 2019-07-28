Sarah Blake, Hutchinson Community Foundation program associate, represented the Kansas Association of Community Foundations in June at the Lumina Foundation Peer Learning Opportunity in Indianapolis.

She was among three representatives attending from Kansas. Representatives from seven states gathered to examine financing strategies to support adult learners as they strive to complete previously started work on a bachelor’s or associate degree. Peers were able to share existing strategies and ideas for future efforts.

Blake joined Hutchinson Community Foundation in 2016 where she oversees scholarships, grants and the Youth Philanthropy Council. She is a graduate of the University of Kansas and lives in Hutchinson with her family.

***

HUTCHINSON- Doyle Ehling recently celebrated his 45th anniversary working at Elliott Mortuary as a licensed funeral director and embalmer. He began at Elliott Mortuary in 1974.

Ehling had the privilege of working with many generations of families and friends during his tenure at the business. His calm demeanor and love for helping people through difficult times have made his journey very gratifying.

Ehling graduated from Fairfield High School in 1970, Hutchinson Community College in 1972, and Central State University, Edmond, OK in 1973, with a degree in Mortuary Science.

He is married to Bonnie (Waddle) and they have two children, Valli Dawn Booe of Hutchinson, and Ben Ehling of Lake Saint Louis, Missouri, and six grandchildren: Rhett, Carter, Ryen, Reygan, Ayla, and Renna.

Ehling enjoys spending time with family, attending his grandchildren’s sporting and musical events, and anything else they are involved in. He also likes being involved in the community, volunteering at church, the Abbyville Frontier Days Rodeo, Hutchinson AMBUCS, and farming.

Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, is a family-owned funeral home, serving families since 1935.

***

HESSTON – Del Hershberger has been named Vice President of Admissions at Hesston College.

He’ll begin in the role in mid-August.

Hershberger’s hire completes the six-person administrative council at the college, including President Joseph A. Manickam and five vice presidents.

Hershberger served for 22 years with Mennonite church mission agencies, first as program director at Mennonite Board of Missions, and then as department director when the organization became Mennonite Mission Network (MMN – Newton) in 2002.

At MMN, Hershberger’s role included leading and supervising the Christian Service Team, including program directors, recruiters and administrative assistants. He also served on Director’s Cabinet to ensure interdepartmental collaboration and organizational effectiveness.

Before his work with MMN and MBM, Hershberger was a pastor of Zion Mennonite Church, Hubbard, Oregan, for seven years and a sales and contract manager for a school bus company for six years. Hershberger studied theological studies in the master’s degree program at the then Associated Mennonite Biblical Seminary, Elkhart, Indiana, and earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from Goshen College.

***

The Hutchinson Clinic announced Dashun Monk as its new Chief Financial Officer. Dashun has been in the medical practice industry since 2008 and comes to Hutchinson from a medical practice in Clinton, Iowa, where he was the CFO the past four years.

Dashun earned a Master’s in Business Administration from Penn State University and has a solid history of experience in finance and analysis for primary and specialty care practices.

Originally from California, his career has taken him to Florida, Illinois, Iowa, and now Kansas.

Also coming to the area with Dashun is his English Mastiff, Tyson.

***

MEADE – Artesian Valley Health System welcomed John P. Powers to its team of full-time providers.

Dr. Powers is a Board-Certified foot and ankle surgeon with a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (DPM) degree from the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine. He has been practicing for 18 years and has obtained the status of Fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (FACFAS) and Fellow of the Association of Extremity Nerve Surgeons (FAENS).

As a freshman in high school Powers earned his Eagle Scout and as soon as he was old enough, he enlisted in the Ohio Army National Guard. During his enlistment he served in the US, Saudi Arabia, Germany and Honduras. Assigned as a combat medic he developed a strong interest in medicine. The complexity of the foot and ankle led him to train in that field.

Dr. Powers treats all ages of patients with any problems they are experiencing below the knee. He sees all foot and ankle problems, injuries or traumas caused by diabetes, medications, infections, diseases, vascular or nerve problems, pediatric and adult sports injuries, as well as chronic foot pain or problems that develop with age.

Dr. Powers has done a lot of work in treating neuropathy through medical and surgical treatments which includes nerve decompression surgery. He has a passion for improving the quality of life for his patients and has seen how treatments are life changing for them.

Dr. Powers will tentatively begin seeing patients Sept. 1 as AVHS finalizes all insurance credentialing. Dr. Powers will see patients at the Meade and Plains Rural Health Clinics, Meade District Hospital as well as making visits to Lone Tree Retirement Center. To schedule an appointment, call the Meade Clinic at (620) 873-2112 or Plains Clinic at (620) 563-9313.

***

HAYS – A Hays optometrist has joined the Fort Hays State University Alumni Association Board of Directors for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Dr. Kendall Krug was one of three new board members appointed June 8.

Krug graduated from FHSU in 1983 with a bachelor’s degree in general science. He will serve a two-year term on the board and serve on the Awards and Recognition Committee.

***

The Kansas Law Enforcement Center’s 256th basic training class graduated on July 19.

The class included 55 officers from 38 agencies. The commencement speaker was Mike Rounds, KU Vice Provost for Operations.

Following is a list of graduates from The News coverage area, listed by county, who provided information for distribution to media.

Finney: Andrew Babin, Manuel Govea, Bryan M. Parnell, and Angel J. Zorn, Garden City Police Department; Ford: Garrett DeVon Weber, Dodge City Police Department; McPherson: Joshua N. Prindle, McPherson Police Department; Ness: Jose G. Sandoval, Ness County Sheriff’s Department; Pratt: Elizabeth A. Heath, Jesse D. Morland, Scott A. Patton, Zachary J. Ramsay, and Richard H. Rogers, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, & Tourism; Michael P. Kiley, Pratt County Sheriff’s Department; Reno: Eduardo Andrew Gibson, Airen B. Maxwell, James D. Vieyra, and Braydon Mark Wells, Hutchinson Police Department; Rice: Caleb Jon Murphy, Lyons Police Department; and Seward: Efrain Chavez and Keith D.Quesada, Liberal Police Department.

***

The certified public accounting firm of Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball Chartered announced the addition of Shelby Stucky, CPA, to its professional team.

Progressing from intern to student worker, Stucky originally joined ABBB as a fulltime team member in 2015. She now rejoins ABBB as a manager in its Hutchinson location.

A graduate of Wichita State University, Stucky holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Finance. She is affiliated with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Kansas Society of CPAs (KSCPA). Stucky lives in Valley Center, Kansas. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with family and dirt track racing.

Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chartered provides a wide range of traditional and non-traditional CPA and consulting services to clients throughout Kansas. Founded in 1945, today the firm maintains 13 office locations throughout the state. For more information, visit www.abbb.com.

***

RCB Bank welcomed Georgia Ballard as its new market president in Hutchinson.

With more than 23 years in the financial industry, Ballard comes to RCB Bank with a strong background and expertise in lending.

She attended Kansas State University and graduated from Friends University.

In the community, Ballard serves on the Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce Ag Business Committee. She is also a member of the Union Valley and Prairie Hills Middle School Parent Teacher Organizations, Buhler Mennonite Church and Reno County 4H.

Ballard was born and raised in the Inman/Buhler community, which she still calls home. She and her husband of 24 years, Brian Ballard, live on a farm with their four children, who are attending Inman and Buhler schools. In her spare time, Georgia attends her children’s sporting events, helps with their 4H projects, and spends time with family and friends.

***

The Board of Directors and staff at The Southwest Kansas Area Agency on Aging congratulate Joyce Hett on her upcoming Aug. 2 retirement.

During her eight-plus years as a Case Manager in the Garden City and the surrounding area, she has served numerous older Kansans and persons with disabilities with dignity and respect, always wanting the best for those she had contact with.

Until her position is filled, clients should call the main office at 1-800-742-9531.

***

Governor Laura Kelly named three area community leaders to the Kansas Complete Count Committee.

Created through Executive Order #19-07, the committee’s duty is to coordinate efforts to promote and advertise the 2020 Census. The U.S. Constitution requires a census every 10 years. The next one starts on April 1, 2020. The Census will determine how the federal government distributes over $6 billion in federal funds to Kansas every year.

Committee members will coordinate responses to questions about the Census, provide available resources on hard-to-count populations, and help ensure the highest participation rate possible.

The area appointments included: David Jordan, Hutchinson, president of the United Methodist Health Ministry Fund; Henry Schwaller, Hays, mayor of Hays; and Blanca Soto, Dodge City, campaign director for Kansas Appleseed.