No injuries were reported early Tuesday in an apartment fire on the southwest side of Manhattan, authorities said.

The blaze was reported at 2:28 a.m. at a three-story apartment building at 711 Allison Ave.

According to Ryan Almes, deputy chief of the Manhattan Fire Department, first-arriving crews found fire showing from a third-floor balcony at the apartment building.

Officers from the Riley County Police Department notified occupants of the 12-unit building of the blaze, and everyone made it outside before fire crews arrived, Almes said.

The fire reached a second alarm before it was contained within 10 minutes, Almes said.

The fire appears to have started on the third-floor balcony and the damage occurred mostly to the exterior and attic areas of the building, Almes said.

The owner is listed as Francis Properties, with the resident agent being listed as Patrick Lee of St. George.

The fire cause is under investigation and no dollar loss was available on Tuesday morning.

A total of 21 firefighters and six trucks responded to the scene.