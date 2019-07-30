WICHITA — The Great Bend Bat Cats lost but won Monday, falling to the Waco (Texas) Missions in the third round of first-week pool play at the 85th National Baseball Congress World Series at Eck Stadium.

In other games Monday, the Dodge City A’s downed the Jasper (Ind.) Reds 10-0, the Hutchinson Monarchs downed the Palm Beach (Calif.) Chill and the Denver Cougars edged the Wellington Heat 5-4.

Down 7-2, Great Bend scored two runs in the eighth inning and a run in the ninth to get into second place in the pool by run differential and advance to Tuesday’s knockout round.

The Bat Cats left the tying runs on base in each of the last two innings.

Great Bend, Hays and Waco all finished 1-1 in the pool. Hays was +3 in run differential, followed by Great Bend at -1 and Waco at -2.

Zane Morehouse was two for four hitting for Waco with three RBIs. Ray Sadler II was two for four with two RBIs. Cullen Mayhew went three for four.

Waco starter Evan Eubanks threw seven innings for the win, allowing an earned run on six hits with five strikeouts. Morehouse pitched the final out for the save.

Great Bend starter Easton Smith took the loss, striking out two. Three other Great Bend pitchers threw.

Dodge City advanced to the knockout stage with the win over Jasper, called in the bottom of the fifth on the 10-run rule.

Axel Arrieta went four innings for the win, allowing two hits and striking out four. Justin Hirschberg pitched the fifth, striking out one.

Tyler Brown went three for four hitting with two RBIs. Ryan Williams went two for two with a two-run home run. Five other A’s drove in runs.

Newton Rebel Zach Gillig, a late pickup for the Reds, went two innings in the loss. Another Rebels pitcher, Jackson Oldham, also threw.

The Hutchinson Monarchs won its pool with a 6-5 win over the Palm Springs Chill.

Hutchinson struck in the first inning, scoring two runs. Taylor Barber hit a sacrifice fly. Scott Wolverton hit an RBI single.

An error led to a Hutchinson run in the third. Brayden Whitechurch added a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning to drive in a run.

Palm Springs came back with a two-run Mark Kirkland single in the fifth inning, followed by an Ernesto Figueroa RBI double.

McCain Mason drove in the tying run for the Chill in the sixth on an RBI fielder’s choice.

Ed Scott broke the tie with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh. Austin Davis tied the game for Palm Springs with an RBI double in the top of the eighth.

With runners at first and third base and two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Dylan Nedved flared an RBI single to right field.

Barber finished with two RBIs. Cooper Elliott and Mason Lowe each went two for four hitting.

Noah Kelly pitched 1.2 innings of relief for the win, allowing a hit and striking out one.

Kirkland went two for five for Palm Springs. Jeremy Husband took the loss. The Chill finishes the tournament 0-2.

In the late game, Nick Schifftner hit an RBI single with out out in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Denver Cougars to a 5-4 win over the Wellington Heat.

Denver breaks up an All-Kansas knockout round, finishing pool play 1-1. Wellington finishes the tournament 0-2.

Juan Familia drove in two runs for Denver. Ricardo Preciado went three for five with an RBI. Henry Peguero was two for three. Judah Wilber went two for four.

Schifftner also claimed the win on the mound, retiring the sole batter he faced. Starter Eli Thornquist struck out five in 6.2 innings.

Hunter Hudson went two for four for Wellington with two RBIs. Newton Rebel Luke Royle went three for five for Wellington.

Robbie Brown took the loss for Wellington.

Wellington scored a pair of runs in the top of the second. Hudson and Pete Shearer each hit an RBI single.

In the top of the second, Denver’s Familia hit two-run single. Preciado drove in a run on a double.

Wellington regained the lead in the top of the fifth inning on an RBI double for Christian Meza and an RBI triple for Hudson.

Denver tied the game with a run scoring on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth.

The first-week knockout round begins Tuesday.

85th National Baseball

Congress World Series

at Eck Stadium

Monday’s games

Waco Missions 7,

Great Bend Bat Cats 5

Waco;000;210;310;—7;13;1

Great Bend;010;001;021;—5;8;0

Eubanks (W, 1-0), Young 8, McPherson 9, Morehouse (S, 1) 9 and Mayhew; Smith (L, 0-1), Ensz 5, Richter 6, Bell 9 and Gibson. Time — 2:47.

Dodge City A’s 10,

Jasper Reds 0

(5 innings, run rule)

Jasper;000;00;—0;2;3

Dodge City;305;11;—10;9;1

Gillig (L, 0-1), Lambert 3, Gibbs 3, Oldham 5 and Escamilla; Arrieta (W, 1-0), Hirschberg 5 and Grubough. HR — DC: Williams (1). Time — 1:28.

Hutchinson Monarchs 6,

Palm Springs Chill 5

Palm Springs;000;031;010;—5;9;5

Hutchinson;201;200;11x;—6;8;1

Johnson, Husband (L, 0-1) 8 and Muirhead, Mason 3; Hopkins, Fortenberry 6, Kelly (W, 1-0) 8 and Wolverton. Time — 2:34.

Denver Cougars 5,

Wellington Heat 4

Wellington;200;020;000;—4;11;1

Denver;030;001;001;—5;10;1

Grove, Biles 6, Brown (L, 0-1) 8, Pagendarm 9 and Hudson; Thornquist, Artis 7, Schiffrner (W, 1-0) 9 and Peguero. Time — n/a.

Pool Standings

Top two to knockout round.

Pool A;W;L

Hutchinson;2;0

316 Elite;1;1

Palm Springs;0;2

Pool B;W;L

Wichita;2;0

Denver;1;1

Wellington;0;2

Pool C;W;L

Derby;2;0

Dodge City;1;1

Jasper;0;2

Pool D;W;L;RD

Hays;1;1;+3

Great Bend;1;1;-1

Waco;1;1;-2