KCAC Scholar-

Athletes named

WICHITA — Below are Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Scholar-Athletes for the 2018-19 school year for Bethel College, as well as other area selections.

To be named to the team, “Student-athletes must have sophomore standing at the start of the sport season, maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.333 on a 4.0 scale, and letter in their sport.”

WOMEN’S TRACK

Bethel

Jen Andres, so., 3.609, Newton

Kristen Herzet, jr., 3.529, Marion

Area

Sarah Bartel, Bethany, sr., 4, Newton

MEN’S TRACK

Bethel

Heath Goertzen, sr., 3.940, Goessel

Area

Nathan Ahrens, Tabor, so., 3.827, Newton

Wyatt Dickinson, Tabor, jr., 3.549, Newton

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Bethel

Erica Ebenkamp, so., 3.514, Conway Springs

Jennifer Harrison, jr., 3.527, Fort Scott

Mallory Meier, jr., 3.478, Winfield

Kaci Wilson, jr., 4.000, Sterling

Serena Wong, sr., 3.856, Newton

Area

Olivia Brubacher, Tabor, so., 3.974, Hesston

Tessa Isaac, Tabor, jr., 3.929, Hesston

MEN’S TENNIS

Bethel

Grant Bellar, sr., 3.476, Conway Springs

Shawn Bontrager, jr., 3.595, Newton

Gabe Johnson, sr., 3.905, Abilene

Ryan LaCombe, jr., 3.955, Abilene

Zachary Shima, so., 3.981, Topeka

Jordan Singh, so., 3.583, Newton

Area

Isaac Penner, Friends, sr., 3.96, Newton

KWU names

soccer coach

SALINA — Kansas State named Henrik Sohn as its new women’s soccer coach.

Sohn succeeds Kat Benton, who took a position as assistant soccer coach at Kansas State.

Sohn was an assistant coach and the goalkeeper coach for KWU the men for one season and women for two seasons. He also spent a season at South Carolina-Beaufort.

"As an assistant coach, Henrik was among the best graduate assistant coaches we've had at Kansas Wesleyan," KWU vice president and athletic director Mike Hermann said. "It was no surprise that in his pursuit of the position, he demonstrated passion, preparedness, professionalism and an exciting vision for the program. I'm confident he'll be an outstanding head coach and will be able to take our program to the next level."

"Overall, I want the program to be a valuable part of the KWU and Salina community off the field. On the field, I am very familiar with the current team and plan to continue to play a high intensity style of soccer," Sohn said. "The Coyote brand soccer has always been possession oriented and I plan to continue this style, while implementing a disciplined defense and a creative offense."

Sohn inherits a program that went 17-3-2 last season, winning the KCAC at 11-0-1 and winning the KCAC post-season tournament title. KWU qualified for the NAIA national championships for the first time since 2016.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Providence and a master’s degree from KWU. He also holds a US Soccer National E-Level coaching license and a Level I goalkeeping diploma.

KWU names

dance coach

SALINA — Kansas Wesleyan University named Bailey Brenn as its competitive dance coach.

Brenn succeeds Kesley Kieborz, who left to concentrate on her private studio.

"Our committee was impressed with Bailey's experience at Colby Community College and her vision for the program," said Mike Hermann, vice president and director of athletics. "With her background, I'm confident she'll continue the momentum within our dance program."

"I'd like to thank Mr. Hermann, (KWU President) Dr. (Matt) Thompson and members of the search committee for giving me this opportunity to lead the Kansas Wesleyan Dance program," Brenn said. "My goal is to continue building the team to be one of the top competitive programs not only the conference, but in the region."

Brenn spent the past two seasons as an assistant Colby Community College. She also served as an instructor at a local studio. She was a member of the dance teams at Colby CC and Kansas State. She was a member of the NJCAA Region VI champion Colby team in 2016.

KWU took second in both the KCAC last season and in the NAIA Southwest Qualifier.