A Wellington man was killed in an industrial accident July 31 in southwest Sedgwick County.

Zachary Ritchey, 56, of Wellington, died when he became trapped by a tooling machine he was working on at Younger and Sons Manufacturing, 19223 K-42 Highway near Viola.

Emergency personnel responded to a 911 call at 2:34 p.m. By 2:40 p.m., the Sedgwick County Fire Dept. retrieved Ritchey and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lt. Tim Meyers said.

Ritchey was employed by a maintenance contractor that was working on the machine for Younger and Sons Manufacturing, Meyers said.

“Employees at Younger and Sons used hydraulic jacks to lift the machine out from under the man,” Meyers said.

Wellington Police notified Ritchey’s family of his death.