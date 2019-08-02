A Shawnee County District Court jury at the conclusion of a four-day trial on Thursday convicted 39-year-old Gabriel Escobar of taking indecent liberties with a child, said District Attorney Mike Kagay.

Escobar faces a presumptive sentence of life in prison, with no possibility of parole until he has served at least 25 years, Kagay said.

He said the charges arose from a March 2018 incident in which Escobar pulled down the pants of a 13-year-old girl and groped her breasts at her home.

Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 26, Kagay said.

He commended the work of Deputy District Attorney Brett Watson, who prosecuted the case; trial support staff members who assisted Watson; and the Topeka Police Department, which investigated the case.