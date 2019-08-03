Businesses that sell cannabidiol (CBD) oil, an over-the-counter medication derived from hemp plants, claim the drug can be used to treat a variety of ailments, including pain, anxiety and sleeplessness. Their claims are often backed by anecdotal stories from their own experiences and those of their customers, but more rigorous and systematic scientific research into the medication in the U.S. has only just begun.

Versatile Product

Rachel Dix is an affiliate of HempWorx, a multi-level marketing company that sells products made from industrial hemp to customers across the country. Dix also owns Lamone’s events center, 701 Bishop St., Salina.

“For the last few years, people have been looking for alternatives to prescription medications,” she said. “Healthy, all-natural CBD is a very versatile product that can help with a variety of issues.”

Dix said CBD oil can help increase energy, improve sleep, improve cardiovascular health, alleviate inflammation, promote healthy blood sugar levels and help slow down forgetfulness.

Betty Russell and her husband, Frank, own Salina's Natural Connections, 1217 S. Santa Fe, which sells CBD products in the form of oils, pills, gummies and lotions.

Russell said CBD oil is helpful for treating pain, anxiety and sleeplessness.

“We use it more for anxiety and sleep,” she said. “Some people think it will help them with pain but find out that it helps them for anxiety and sleep.”

Russell added customers with epilepsy and schizophrenia said CBD oil helped them manage their conditions. She said CBD products have been popular with customers at her store.

Research

Rusty Rumley, a senior staff attorney for the National Agriculture Law Center, said there has been only limited research into the effectiveness of CBD oil in the U.S. Hemp was previously considered no different from marijuana under federal law, which classified both hemp and marijuana as Schedule 1 drugs under the controlled substances act, Rumley said.

Schedule 1 drugs have no recognized medical uses and are considered to have a high potential for abuse. Hemp was removed from the controlled substances act by the 2018 farm bill.

Last year, the FDA approved Epidiolex, a prescription drug containing CBD, which can be used to treat certain types of epilepsy.

CBD oil is regulated by the Kansas Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Personal experience

Dix’s own experience with CBD oil demonstrated how useful the product can be. After her daughter tore a rotator cuff playing volleyball, a doctor recommended she take an opiate to manage the pain. Instead, Dix decided to have her try CBD oil first.

Dix also started taking CBD oil at the same time to treat an ankle injury.

“I decided that if I was going to put my 12-year-old on CBD oil, then I should probably take it,” she said.

Dix said her daughter started experiencing pain relief within a week, and Dix realized the drug helped her sleep better.

Both Dix and Russell advise consumers to examine the ingredients and quality of the CBD products they use, which they say vary widely.