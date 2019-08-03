Betty and Don Dody of Newton are celebrating their 69th wedding anniversary. They were married Aug. 6, 1950, at First United Methodist Church in Bucklin.

They have since lived in Newton for 58 years. Don is a retired Kansas state trooper and Betty is retired from childcare, having owned and operated Newton’s Candy Cane Corner for 30 years.

Betty and Don have three children: Terry Dody and Deb Scott of Manhattan, Susan and Mark Hutton of Wichita, and Judy Dody Carnes of Olathe. They also have eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.