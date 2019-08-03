A Hutchinson parolee arrested Saturday became the third "suspected methamphetamine dealer" nabbed by the Barton County Sheriff's Office this week.

Kevin “Adam” Pekarek, 37, was arrested during a traffic stop around 7 a.m. at the intersection of 10th and Kiowa streets, near the east edge of Great Bend city limits. The sheriff’s office stated in a press release they believe Pekarek was headed to Great Bend with the drugs before being stopped in a 1999 Oldsmobile Alero with a “quantity of methamphetamine.”

The sheriff’s office did not disclose the amount of meth.

Pekarek was booked in jail with two counts of possession with intent to sell and had a bond set at $100,000. One of those counts, the sheriff’s office stated, comes from an earlier investigation.

Pekarek was on parole for a 2014 case in Barton County for theft, criminal possession of a firearm and drugs, records from the Kansas Department of Corrections show. Pekarek has at least two different stints in Kansas prisons dating back to 2007. The 2014 charges put Pekarek in prison from 2014 until his release in December 2018.