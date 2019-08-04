Kali Barnett, 34, a native of Garden City who taught school in Kansas and New York City, is running in the 2020 Democratic primary for the 1st Congressional District seat.

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Great Bend, has not formally announced he will seek a U.S. Senate seat next year, but his bid for the Senate is expected. That would leave a wide-open race for the Congressional seat that encompasses 63 counties, including Reno County.

A wide-open race would create a more level playing field, Barnett said.

Barnett is a political newcomer who has been eyeing this race for months. She was inspired by the number of women who captured Congressional seats in 2018 and has talked to one of them, U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, a Democrat representing the 3rd District in northeast Kansas.

Barnett officially launched Kali for Kansas this weekend with stops in Hutchinson and Emporia on Saturday, and scheduled events in Manhattan and Salina on Sunday.

She will take her campaign to western Kansas Monday and Tuesday with stops planned at:

Hays: Noon Monday at Fort Hays State University Memorial Union AtriumDodge City: 6 p.m. Monday at Eisenhower ParkColby: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Meadow Lake Golf Club & RestaurantGarden City: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Roots Juice & Co.

She is a former elementary school music teacher who will be able to campaign full time for the 2020 election. She is the first Democrat to announce in the 1st District. A competitive race for the Republican nomination is expected in the August 2020 primary if Marshall does not seek another House term.

Education “is what I know and what I love,” Barnett said, and she will advocate for federal support of schools. She taught in Wichita USD 259 during the Gov. Brownback years when school districts cut positions, closed schools and reduced employee compensation, she said. As a music teacher, she said, she had to advocate for her position.

She grew up in a farm family and said she knows the “triumphs and tribulations” of farming. Her father, Charles Barnett, would file for bankruptcy in 2001 and died of a massive heart attack when Kali was 17 years old.

That was “extremely traumatic to our family,” Barnett said. It fuels her, she said, to push for better health care and access to health care for those in rural areas.

Barnett earned a bachelor’s degree from Friends University, Wichita, and a master’s degree from Wichita State University. She is a former Miss Garden City and competed in the Miss Kansas pageant three years. After teaching in Wichita, she moved to New York City in 2014.

It was a life-long dream, she said of the move to New York. She held various teaching jobs there. Her fiancee, Stephen Morse, is an entrepreneur and civil engineer from New York, and Barnett said he’s supportive of her bid for Congress.

She authored a children’s book, “Fred the Bee,” and is working on another book, she said.

Barnett said she would be the first woman elected to this federal position. The 1st District has never sent a woman to Congress — and rarely a Democrat - but previously, Kansas had a 6th Congressional District covering western counties now in the 1st District, and voters elected a woman Democrat — Kathryn O’Loughlin McCarthy, Hays — in the 1930s.

Barnett has residences in Garden City and Manhattan and will have campaign operations in both cities.