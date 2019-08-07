Kudos to 'Conservative Women'

Kudos to the newly formed Conservative Women's Forum of Harvey County for the excellent event they offered Newton residents last evening (July 25) concerning the upcoming school bond vote. Representing the school board was Toby Tyner, who did an excellent job of presenting information and support in favor of the bond issue, while House Representative Renee Erickson challenged hearers to think and consider whether bond approval will provide what they want for Newton schools. I appreciate the Conservative Women for giving voters an opportunity to hear both sides of the issue so we can make an informed decision, and I hope they continue to offer this type of event for political and community issues in the future as it was very helpful.

— Edith Buller-Breer, Newton