Kathryn and Joshua Winkler announce the birth of Zion Paul Winkler, born Aug. 7, 2019, in Yoder. Grandparents are Genevieve Cords, LeSuer, Montana; Melvin Brushaber, Ft. Atkinson, Wisconsin; George and Sally Winkler of LaGrange, Illinois; and Charlotte Biays of Timken.

Great-grandparents are Paul and DeAnna Brushaber of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and Lewis and Barbara Winkler of Singapore.