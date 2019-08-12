An 18-year-old Hutchinson man was arrested late Sunday night on multiple counts of aggravated arson for setting a fire in a bathroom at Lowes, 1930 E. 17th Ave.

Fire investigators found someone ignited PVC glue inside the public restroom, sparking the blaze, according to information in an affidavit read by Magistrate Daniel Gilligan during a first appearance by suspect Tony Montre on Monday.

A store manager advised Fire Inspector Tony Arpin that employee Montre, of Hutchinson, was observed going into the bathroom before the fire, but he was no longer in the store.

Investigators were subsequently called to the hospital emergency room after Montre’s grandmother called the store to report her son was there, receiving treatment for burns.

Montre told Arpin he had taken the glue into the restroom, but the fire was inadvertent. He attempted to put it out and got burned in the process.

Arpin estimated damages to the restroom were about $2,500. The fire was contained to the bathroom and Montre put it out before anyone arrived.

At the time of the incident there were at least four other employees in the store, which is full of flammable objects, investigators noted.

The incident apparently occurred after 10 p.m., which is after the store had closed to the public.

The News was unable to reach a store manager or fire officials Monday morning to determine the amount of damage.

A status hearing was set for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 15 to see what charges prosecutors file. Montre remained jailed on $15,000 bond.