Police investigating series of vehicle spray paintings

SALINA — Salina police are investigating a series of spray paintings of vehicles that occurred sometime between 8 p.m. Thursday and noon Friday in the 700 block of Spruce Street and 300 block of 11th Street, according to Capt. Paul Forrester.

Forrester said the first two incidents occurred in the 700 block of Spruce when a 2003 Buick Rendezvous belonging to Jason Dalton, 42, of Salina, and a 2005 Suzuki Aerio belonging to Dakota Hickel, 25, of Salina, were spray painted in red and silver paint on the driver’s side of both vehicles.

The suspects either walked up to the vehicles, which were both parked along the street, or rode by on their bikes during the incident, Forrester said.

The third incident occurred at 328 S. 11th to a 1992 Oldsmobile belong to Kay Burns, 72, of Salina.

Forrester said Burn’s vehicles was also sprayed with red and silver paint but featured numbers and letters on her truck rather than the driver’s side of the vehicle.

All three vehicles are just within a couple of blocks of each other, Forrester said.

Estimated damage is $1,500.