Lansing announces new public works director

LANSING — The city of Lansing has hired a new public works director. Mike Spickelmier began his duties with Lansing on Monday, according to City Administrator Tim Vandall.

Spickelmier previously served as the county engineer and public works director for the Leavenworth County government.

He is a 23-year civil engineering professional who has served in both the public and private sectors, including eight years as an engineering officer in the U.S. Army. He was deployed to Iraq in 2003, according to a news release from the city of Lansing.

Spickelmier has been a registered professional engineer in Kansas for 17 years.

He lives in Lansing.

He was hired by the city of Lansing after the city’s former public works director, Jeff Rupp, retired at the end of June.

Leavenworth County commissioners are scheduled to have a work session Wednesday to discuss the recruitment of a new public works director for the county.