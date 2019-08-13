Officials from the Kansas Department of Transportation announced Tuesday an enforcement campaign to keep drunk drivers off the road.

The campaign, which will run Aug. 14 through Labor Day weekend, includes a "no refusal weekend" Aug. 16-17. During that weekend, all drivers suspected of being impaired who refuse a breath alcohol test may be subject to blood testing for alcohol and drugs.

"We are about to enter one of the deadliest times of the year in terms of drunk driving fatalities," said Susan DeCourcy, regional administrator for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. "During the 2017 Labor Day holiday, there were 376 crash fatalities nationwide, where 44% of those fatalities involved a driver who had been drinking."

To address the issue, law enforcement officials will be on high alert through Sept. 2.

"If you are caught impaired this holiday season, you will be pulled over and arrested," DeCourcy said. "A DUI can cost over $10,000 in attorney fees, fines, repairs and lost time at work. Do yourself and everyone else a favor — don't drive impaired."

Kansas Highway Patrol superintendent Col. Herman Jones said while removing impaired drivers from the road is always a focus of the agency, troopers will work overtime in coming weeks to ensure safe driving. The enhanced enforcement is funded by a $350,000 grant from KDOT's Office of Traffic Safety.

"A lot of times when people think of KDOT, they think of an agency that builds highways and bridges and plows snow — and those are certainly all things that we do — but that's not the whole picture," said Maggie Doll, deputy secretary of KDOT. "Safety is our top priority."

Doll said each year about 400 people die on Kansas roadways — an average of more than one person per day.

"Of those 400, around 25 to 30% are killed because of impaired driving," she added. "That's about a hundred people per year killed because somebody chose to drive while impaired. And let me repeat that — it is a choice, and it's a choice that can affect a lot of lives."

Two such lives that have been affected by drunk driving are those of John and Teresa Groves. Their son, Matt, was killed by a drunk driver in 2011.

"There's no way to prepare yourself for a thing like this," John Groves said. "This is a parent's worst nightmare."

John said Matt was a "kind, fun-loving young man" who had celebrated his 21st birthday just three weeks before his death.

"The night that he was killed, the officers told us, Matt and a friend of his, Teddy Martin, were helping a young woman who was out of gas and trying to get her car to a safe place," John said. "While they were pushing the car, a drunk driver hit them from behind. The impact killed Matt and severely injured Teddy. If Teddy had been just one step further to the left, he might have joined Matt that night in a fatality."

John said there isn't a day that goes by when he doesn't think of his son. He added there are "too many people" driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and he believes DUI laws in every state should be fully, and more strictly, enforced.

"The person that may be going to jail — they get to eventually come home," John said. "Teresa and I — we served a life sentence for Matt.

"People die every day. We know that," he added. "But this type of death is 100% preventable."