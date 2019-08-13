Wednesday 14

Brainy Babies: 9:30 a.m., Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Ages birth to 2 years. No registration required. 825-4624.

Salina Area Veterans' Coffee Group: 9:30 a.m., Salina Innovation Foundation, 336 S. Santa Fe. Enter on the north side through the red door.

One-on-One Tech Help: 1, 2:30 and 6 p.m., Tech Center, Salina Public Library. Register to receive individual, hands-on assistance; basic computer skills are required.

Salina Animal Advisory Board meeting: 4 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Big Joe Eddie in concert: 6:30 p.m., Brookdale Salina-Fairdale, 2251 E. Crawford. Free and open to the public.

Convention of States Project meeting: 6:30 p.m., Small Conference Room 2, Salina Public Library.

VFW Post 1432 bingo: Early-bird bingo 6:30 p.m., regular bingo at 6:50, 1108 W. Crawford.

Google Photo Basics: 7 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library. Basic mouse and computer skills needed. Registration required.

Jolly Mixers dance with The Kenastons: 7 p.m., Muse Ballroom, 1700 Beverly. $6 per person.

Old Vinyl Night: 7 p.m., Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe. Sign up for 20-minute slots on our Facebook page and play your favorite albums, or just enjoy the music.

ABILENE — Farmers' Market: 4-7 p.m., 201 N.W. Second. (785) 263-2231. May 25-Oct. 12.

ABILENE— Abilene Elks Club Bingo: 7 p.m., 417 N.W. Fourth.

ABILENE — "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" musical: 2 p.m., Great Plains Theatre, 215 N. Campbell. Rated PG. Tickets: $20 students, $35 adults. (785) 263-4574; info@greatplainstheatre.com.

Thursday 15

Business Improvement District #1 board meeting: 7:30 a.m., Board Room, Salina Chamber of Commerce, 120 W. Ash.

Salina Community Economic Development Organization February board meeting: 8:30 a.m., Chamber of Commerce Annex, 120 W. Ash. Information: (785) 404-3131, rvanatta@salinaedo.org.

Salina Regional Service Auxiliary fundraiser Linen Sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, SRHC Conference Rooms 6 and 7.

Music Storytime: 10:15 a.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Ages 3-5 years. No registration required. 825-4624.

eMaterials Basics: 1:30 p.m., Tech Center Learning Lab, Salina Public Library. Learn to work with digital platforms. Registration required.

Board of Zoning Appeals meeting: 4 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

The Genealogist is In!: 4 or 5 p.m., Campbell Room, Salina Public Library. Registration required.

Big Joe Eddie in concert: 6 p.m., McCall Manor, 626 S. Third. Free and open to the public.

Tasting the Past: Exploring Kansas Food Memories: 7 p.m., Salina Art Center, 242 S. Santa Fe. Presented by Louise Hanson. 827-1431, info@salinaartcenter.org.

ABILENE — "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" musical: 7:30 p.m., Great Plains Theatre, 215 N. Campbell. Rated PG. Tickets: $20 students, $35 adults. (785) 263-4574; info@greatplainstheatre.com.