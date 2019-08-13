Friendship Meals

Served at Grand Central, Hesston Senior Center and Sedgwick Senior Center. Aging Projects, Inc. Meals on Wheels/Friendship Meals provide meals to senior citizens 60 and older in multiple counties in south central Kansas. There is no charge for the meal; however, there is a suggested $3 contribution.

Aug. 19

Chicken and cheese casserole; broccoli; sliced tomatoes; mixed fruit; bread; milk.

Aug. 20

Meatloaf; California mash; gravy; chickpea salad; apricots; roll; milk.

Aug. 21

BBQ pork sandwich on a bun; macaroni salad; mixed green salad; salad dressing; strawberries; milk.

Aug. 22

Tuna pasta salad; celery soup; cracker; coleslaw; peaches; milk.

Aug. 23

Open face pork patty on a biscuit with cream gravy; potatoes O'Brien; sliced tomato; stewed apples; milk.

Meals on Wheels

The following is the Meals on Wheels menu for Sunday, Aug. 18, through Saturday, Aug. 24.

Aug. 18

Roasted chicken; orzo with vegetables; apple crisp; roll; milk.

Aug. 19

Tuna salad in a pita; baked potato chips; brownie; fruit cup; milk.

Aug. 20

Swiss steak; baked potato with sour cream; mixed vegetables; fruit crumble; roll; milk.

Aug. 21

Beef enchiladas; Spanish rice; Mexican corn; rosy pineapple; milk.

Aug. 22

Oven-roasted turkey with gravy; sweet potatoes; Brussels sprouts; cookie; roll; milk.

Aug. 23

Lasagna; asparagus tips; Harvard beet salad; bread pudding with sauce; milk.

Aug. 24

Ham and potato au gratin; candied carrots; strawberries and bananas; cornbread; milk.

Those interested in receiving meals should call 316-283-3500. The meals are prepared by Newton Medical Center and are delivered by volunteers seven days a week, including holidays. Diabetic diets are served when ordered by a physician.