Two pounds of methamphetamine were seized in two separate search warrants that were served on Sunday, Aug. 11 in Ford County.

According to Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr, the first search warrant was conducted in the Las Brisas Addition southeast of Dodge City on Lariat Way and the second one in the 2100 block of west Wyatt Earp Blvd. in Dodge City.

"The search warrants seized two pounds of methamphetamine, several prescriptions pills, a small amount of marijuana and a firearm," Carr said in a statement. "Officers with the Dodge City Police Department assisted in the cases."

At this time the names have not been released according to Carr, as this is still an ongoing investigation and they will be turned over to the Ford County Attorney for review once completed.

The arrests are the latest in Ford County when it comes to the seizure of methamphetamine in the area.

In June this year, two males from Pennsylvania were arrested in Ford County after nearly 70 pounds of methamphetamine were found in their vehicle.

In July, a Hays man was arrested for possession of six pounds of methamphetamine.

Carr also added that an anonymous tip program is available on the Ford County Sheriff's Office website, www.fordcounty.net/268/Sheriffs-Office.

Click on the Submit A Tip tab to access the program.

