Starting Monday, APAC-Kansas will begin work on the 2019 asphalt street projects that will cover 24 city blocks in Dodge City.

According to city officials, the projects will resurface about 34,000 square yards of asphalt streets and lay over 4,400 tons of asphalt.

"Work will move fast on these projects, and all areas are expected to be completed within approximately three weeks, depending on the weather," said Dodge City public information specialist Abbey Martin. "During the construction process, APAC will be requesting assistance from residents in their work zones to clear all vehicles from the streets by sending out letters before construction starts on each street."

According to Martin, some of the projects will have streets closed for a day with others closed for close to a week depending on the work needed.

The streets that will be part of the project are:

• Hillcrest Drive from Division Street to Linn Street.

• Military Avenue from Avenue L to Avenue M.

• Wright Avenue from Division Street to Wyatt Earp Boulevard.

• West Spruce Street from Greenwood Avenue to Westlawn Avenue.

• Division Street from 9th Avenue to 9th Avenue.

• 11th Avenue from West Brier Street to Comanche Street.

• 9th Avenue from Wyatt Earp Boulevard to Division Street.

• West Ash Street from 12th Avenue to 13th Avenue.

• East Magnolia Street from Avenue E to Avenue F.

• East Magnolia Street from Avenue G to Avenue H.

• East Mulberry Street from Avenue C to Avenue D.

• East Mulberry Street from Avenue F to Avenue G.

• East Oak Street from Avenue F to Avenue G.

• Military Avenue from Avenue M to Avenue N.

• Kirk Street from Sycamore Street to Willow Street.

Work will take place at these locations over the next few weeks.

