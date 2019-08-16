A jury found Bradley Aue, 34, Wellington, guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of his live in girlfriend, 26-year-old Sierra Craft-McGee.

The jury deliberated for four hours after the prosecuting and defense attorneys delivered their closing arguments in Sumner County District Court. The verdict was read at 4 p.m. Aue’s sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 19.

Voluntary manslaughter is defined, in part, by Kansas statute as “knowingly killing a human being committed: (1) Upon a sudden quarrel or in the heat of passion." The crime is a Level 3 Person Felony.

With no prior felony convictions Aue’s presumed sentence should be between 55 and 71 months in prison, Sumner County Attorney Kerwin Spencer said in an email. Aue had been charged with reckless second degree murder, a Level 2 person felony with a sentence between 109 and 138 months.

“The presumed disposition for each of those charges would be imprisonment,” Spencer said. “That means that unless the judge finds that substantial and compelling reasons exist not to send him to prison, he would not be eligible for probation.”

Between now and sentencing, a presentence investigation report will be prepared for the court by the probation department that will specify whether Aue has any prior record.

Aue has been in custody since his arrest on May 24, 2018. Law enforcement and EMS were called shortly after 8 p.m. that night regarding a report of an adult female not breathing. The Wellington Police Department, along with Wellington EMS arrived on scene with EMS determining the adult female, later identified as Craft-McGee, was deceased.