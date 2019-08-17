The Missouri River was on the rise again Friday in the Leavenworth area.

The Missouri River was on the rise again Friday in the Leavenworth area.

The National Weather Service was not predicting any flooding from the river in Leavenworth. But the river was expected to rise into what is known as its action stage.

The river reaches its action stage for the Leavenworth area at a depth of 17 feet. The river enters its flood stage at 20 feet.

The river already was right at the action stage Friday afternoon. At 4 p.m., the river was at 16.99 feet in Leavenworth, according to a NWS website.

A forecast was predicting the river would rise to 18 feet Saturday.

Kim Buchanan, deputy director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, blamed the river’s rise on rain that fell north of Leavenworth.

The Leavenworth area already has experienced flooding from the river this year.

On March 23, the river reached 31.3 feet. This was the second worst flood in Leavenworth’s history.

On June 1, the river reached 28.61 feet, which was the fourth worst flood in Leavenworth’s history.

Based on information she received during a Kansas Water Board meeting Thursday, Buchanan believes the Missouri River will remain at high levels through the winter.

Buchanan said this means Leavenworth already will have a glass that is more than half full when runoff from melting snow begins to impact the river next year.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR