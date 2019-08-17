Mounting evidence that federal prosecutors in Kansas for years listened to covertly recorded confidential conversations of defendants and their attorneys moved from courtroom to the campaign trail in the 2020 contest for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Pat Roberts.

The Kansas Republican Party blasted Democratic candidate Barry Grissom, the former U.S. attorney for Kansas, after U.S. District Court Judge Julie Robinson ordered the current U.S. attorney's office held in contempt after an inquiry showed federal prosecutors in the Kansas City, Kan., office had listened to privileged conversations between defense attorneys and their incarcerated clients recorded at Leavenworth Detention Center.

In addition, Robinson denounced prosecutors for engaging in a "wholesale strategy to delay, diffuse and deflect" the independent inquiry into the office’s conduct that she authorized. She said prosecutors' tactics were part of an effort to derail the investigation and deny individual litigants their day in court.

Shannon Golden, executive director of the Kansas GOP, said misconduct occurred while Grissom led the U.S. attorney's office in Kansas as an appointee of President Barack Obama. Until July, Golden was communications director for Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle, a Wichita Republican also seeking Roberts' seat in the U.S. Senate.

"Thanks to the path paved under Grissom’s leadership, hundreds of federal convictions and sentences may be upended, placing dangerous criminals back on our streets. If this is how Barry Grissom leads, in no way is he qualified to serve Kansas in the U.S. Senate," Golden said.

Jerid Kurtz, Grissom's campaign manager, said attorneys in the Department of Justice under President Donald Trump had "destroyed evidence, refused to work with investigators and engaged in a cover-up of epic proportions."

"The Kansas Republican Party is so terrified that Kris Kobach will cost them a Senate seat, they’ve resorted to making blatantly false accusations about Barry Grissom instead of facing the facts that the contempt ruling is aimed squarely at the Trump justice department," Kurtz said.

Grissom left the U.S. attorney's office in June 2016, and his campaign said the effort by federal prosecutors to derail the independent inquiry authorized by Robinson began in 2017.

More than 100 criminal defendants are expected to claim violations of the Sixth Amendment rights and seek to have sentences vacated or indictments dismissed in wake of the scandal.

In the federal judge's ruling, Robinson said findings of a court-appointed special master charged with examining prosecutors' conduct prompted her to order the U.S. attorney's office to pay all the attorneys' fees and costs incurred in the case because of delays sparked by federal prosecutors in Kansas. She indicated monetary sanctions would be assessed against the government for violating the court's orders to preserve evidence and produce documents for the special master.

The special master's inquiry found that every time federal prosecutors requested recorded detainee telephone calls, there was a greater than 1-in-4 chance they would obtain attorney-client conversations. There was a 28 percent recorded calls requested by the U.S. attorney's office involved privileged communications between defense attorneys and prisoners at the privately run Corrections Corporation of America detention facility in Leavenworth.

An analysis cited in Robinson's ruling estimated that between 2010 and 2017, the U.S. attorney's office accessed 1,429 attorney-client phone calls.

"It should be a serious red flag to Kansas voters that Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Barry Grissom led the Kansas U.S. attorney’s office right when a growing scandal was taking place, eventually leading the office to be held in contempt of court," said Golden, the Kansas GOP's executive director.

Grissom said he was proud of many dedicated prosecutors and law enforcement officials he worked with as U.S. attorney from 2010 to 2016.

"I'm outraged to learn that a select few purposefully broke the law, and violated their ethical obligations and the standards I expected from professionals in my office. These rogue prosecutors need to face repercussions," Grissom said.

In January, Roberts announced he wouldn't seek a fifth term in the U.S. Senate. His retirement set off a scramble among Republicans to claim the seat. Wagle and Kobach, the former Kansas secretary of state and gubernatorial nominee, are running along with Jake LaTurner, the Kansas state treasurer, and Dave Lindstrom, who played for the Kansas City Chiefs. U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is expected to enter the race, while U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo remains a potential candidate.

A Democrat hasn't won an election for U.S. Senate in Kansas since 1932, but Grissom decided to seek the nomination along with former U.S. Rep. Nancy Boyda, who represented the 2nd District in Congress.