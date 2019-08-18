Farm Focus Family nominations sought

The Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber’s Agri-Business Committee is seeking nominations for its 2019 Farm Focus Family Award and the 2019 Agri-Business of the Year Award.

If you know of a family or business deserving of either award, whether a century farm or a young family with the entrepreneurial spirit, download the nomination form from the Chamber website or pick one up at the Chamber office, 117 N. Walnut.

Nominations are due by Sept. 12.

Taiwan Agricultural Youth Exchange accepting applications

MANHATTAN — The 2019 Taiwan Agricultural Youth Exchange Program is accepting applications from high school seniors or college freshmen passionate about agriculture and interested in representing Kansas in a week-long exchange program in the fall.

Each year, the National Taichung Agricultural Senior High School in central Taiwan hosts students from the U.S. Midwest for this program. Selected students will tour agricultural facilities and businesses in Taiwan and learn about Taiwanese agriculture.

This year’s trip will be Oct. 26 through Nov. 3.

According to Euromonitor, Kansas exported more than $129 million in agriculture products to Taiwan in 2018, including beef, oilseeds, cereal grains and wheat flour. Globally, exports of agriculture products contributed more than $3.6 billion to the Kansas economy in 2018.

“Students will return from Taiwan with a broader understanding of international agriculture and the role exports play in their local communities,” said Suzanne Ryan-Numrich, international trade director for the Kansas Department of Agriculture.

Two students will be selected to represent Kansas. To be eligible to apply, students must meet the following requirements: high school senior or college freshman; at least age 18 by the beginning of the trip; strong Kansas agricultural background; valid U.S. passport before departure; and able and willing to pay for airfare costs (approximately $1,000).

Applications must be submitted by Aug. 30 for consideration. Students interested in applying can find more information at agriculture.ks.gov/AgEd.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture, the Kansas FFA Association and Kansas 4-H sponsor the Taiwan Agricultural Youth Exchange Program.

For more information, contact Robin Blume, KDA education and events coordinator, at mailto:Robin.Blume@ks.gov or (785) 564-6756.