That was a 4.1 magnitude earthquake that shook Hutchinson awake at 3:44 a.m. Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s website.

It marked the 11th quake of magnitude 2.1 or higher in the county since Wednesday morning.

Like the majority of others, the quake was centered west of South Hutchinson.

The USGS map indicates it was halfway between Whiteside and South Mohawk Road, just north of Blanchard Avenue. It was less than a half-mile west of the magnitude 4.2 temblor that got everyone’s attention just before 8 a.m. Friday.

The data shows the series of quakes actually started with a magnitude 2.4 about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. Only a handful of people reported feeling that one, however, all in Hutchinson or South Hutchinson.

Almost 300 people went to the USGS website to report the Sunday morning quake before 5 a.m.

More than 1,000 people in 11 states reported Friday morning’s most massive quake, from as far away as Montana.

The data shows Wednesday’s quake was followed by six on Friday and three on Saturday. Only one of the three on Saturday, however, was considered at a level detectable by shaking, a magnitude 2.8 at 4:56 a.m.

The list includes:

• Magnitude 2.4, centered 1.86 miles WSW of South Hutchinson, 8:44 a.m. Wednesday

• Magnitude 4.2, 2.48 miles WSW of South Hutchinson, 7:59 a.m. Friday

• Magnitude 3.1, 6.83 miles west of South Hutchinson, 8:10 a.m. Friday

• Magnitude 2.6, 6.83 miles WSW of South Hutchinson, 8:31 a.m. Friday

• Magnitude 2.7, 0.62 of a mile WSW of South Hutchinson, 8:43 a.m. Friday

• Magnitude 2.4, 3.1 miles NNW of Hutchinson, 2:55 p.m., Friday

• Magnitude 3.0, 0.62 of a mile WSW of South Hutchinson, 8:03 p.m., Friday

• Magnitude 2.1, 1.86 miles West of Hutchinson, 12:23 a.m., Saturday

• Magnitude 2.0, 1.24 miles WNW of South Hutchinson,1:21 a.m. Saturday

• Magnitude 2.8, 3.1 miles WSW of Hutchinson, 4:56 a.m. Saturday

• Magnitude 4.1, 3.1 mile WSW of South Hutchinson, 3:45 a.m. Sunday